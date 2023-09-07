News & Insights

Markets
CYH

Community Health Systems, Mindoula Join To Integrate Behavioral Care With Primary Care

September 07, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) and population health management company, Mindoula, announced plans to implement a program that integrates virtual behavioral health services into the primary care setting. Community Health Systems will deploy Mindoula's Collaborative Care program on a large scale across its national footprint to approximately 700 primary care providers.

The Mindoula program leverages patient assessments to identify behavioral health needs and track changes in those needs over time, providing physicians with actionable intelligence to better manage patients with behavioral health needs.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.