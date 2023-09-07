Community Health Systems, Mindoula Join To Integrate Behavioral Care With Primary Care

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) and population health management company, Mindoula, announced plans to implement a program that integrates virtual behavioral health services into the primary care setting. Community Health Systems will deploy Mindoula's Collaborative Care program on a large scale across its national footprint to approximately 700 primary care providers.

The Mindoula program leverages patient assessments to identify behavioral health needs and track changes in those needs over time, providing physicians with actionable intelligence to better manage patients with behavioral health needs.

