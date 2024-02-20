Community Health Systems, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH):

Earnings: $46 million in Q4 vs. $414 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.35 in Q4 vs. $3.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Community Health Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $3.181 billion in Q4 vs. $3.142 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.