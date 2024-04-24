Community Health Systems, Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$41 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$51 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $3.140 billion from $3.108 billion last year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$41 Mln. vs. -$51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.32 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.140 Bln vs. $3.108 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.