Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $414 million, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $178 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $3.142 billion from $3.233 billion last year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $414 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.18 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $3.142 Bln vs. $3.233 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.