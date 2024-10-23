Community Health Systems, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$391 million, or -$2.95 per share. This compares with -$91 million, or -$0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Community Health Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $3.090 billion from $3.086 billion last year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

