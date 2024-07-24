Community Health Systems, Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$13 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$38 million, or -$0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Community Health Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.14 billion from $3.12 billion last year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$13 Mln. vs. -$38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.10 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.14 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.

