Community Health Systems, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH):

Earnings: $282 million in Q2 vs. -$13 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.09 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Community Health Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.05 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.133 billion in Q2 vs. $3.140 billion in the same period last year.

