Community Health Systems, Inc. Q1 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) announced Loss for first quarter of -$13 million

The company's earnings came in at -$13 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$41 million, or -$0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Community Health Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $3.159 billion from $3.140 billion last year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$13 Mln. vs. -$41 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.10 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Revenue: $3.159 Bln vs. $3.140 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.