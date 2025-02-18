COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $CYH Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS ($CYH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, missing estimates of $0.08 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $3,265,000,000, beating estimates of $3,180,301,130 by $84,698,870.
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 5,949,455 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,788,870
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,765,026 shares (+197.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,237,427
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 5,464,173 shares (+138.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,337,877
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,550,678 shares (+157.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,626,527
- COLUMBUS HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,887,000
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,280,300 shares (+913.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,828,097
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,240,413 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,708,834
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,535,016 of award payments to $CYH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENGINEERING, TECHNICAL, PROFESSIONAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT SERVICES TO SUPERVISOR OF SALVAGE AND DIVIN...: $1,535,016
