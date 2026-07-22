Community Health Systems (CYH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Community Health Systems (CYH) reported revenue of $2.83 billion, down 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.19, compared to -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion, representing a surprise of -2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Adjusted admissions : 196,917 compared to the 199,173 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 196,917 compared to the 199,173 average estimate based on two analysts. Patient days : 365,978.00 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 416,294.50 Days.

: 365,978.00 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 416,294.50 Days. Beds in Service : 7,665 versus 7,067 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7,665 versus 7,067 estimated by two analysts on average. Same-store occupancy rate (average beds in service) : 50.8% compared to the 64.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 50.8% compared to the 64.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Number of Hospitals : 60 compared to the 59 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 60 compared to the 59 average estimate based on two analysts. Admissions : 86,715 compared to the 92,707 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 86,715 compared to the 92,707 average estimate based on two analysts. Licensed Beds: 8,863 compared to the 8,879 average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Community Health Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Community Health Systems here>>>

Shares of Community Health Systems have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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