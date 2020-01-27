Community Health Systems (CYH) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.9% Higher

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $2.41 to $4.22 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Community Health Systems currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.



Community Health Systems, Inc. Price

Community Health Systems, Inc. price | Community Health Systems, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Medical – Hospital industry may consider Avita Medical Limited RCEL, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



