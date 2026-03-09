Is Community Health Systems Attractive Despite Its Heavy Debt Load?

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH is a Franklin, TN-based operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities. The company is well-positioned for steady growth as demand for healthcare services is expected to increase with the aging U.S. population. CYH currently has a market capitalization of $464.4 million and remains a stock worth acquiring, supported by improving operating trends and ongoing business streamlining efforts.

Based on seven analysts’ short-term price targets, Community Health Systems has an average target price of $3.60. This implies a 7.5% upside from the last closing price of $3.35. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), the stock is worth adding to your portfolio at present.

Growth Drivers

CYH reported net income of $676 million in 2025 against a net loss of $362 million in the prior year. The improvement reflects better expense management despite ongoing volume pressures. Operating expenses declined 9.1% year over year to $11 billion. In 2025, the adjusted operating margin increased 50 basis points to 8.8%.

Community Health has been actively divesting non-core assets to streamline its operations. The company divested eight facilities in 2023 and two hospitals in 2024. It continued this strategy in 2025 by selling several assets, including facilities sold to AdventHealth for about $260 million. CYH sold three hospitals in Pennsylvania and Tennova Healthcare–Clarksville in February 2026. From 78 at 2023-end, the number of its hospitals has reached 69 at 2025-end. These divestitures are expected to reduce the company’s debt burden. They should lower interest expenses and support improvement in the profit margins.

CYH’s cash flow position is improving. Net cash provided by operating activities reached approximately $543 million in 2025 from $480 million in 2024, reflecting improving operational performance. CYH expects the operating cash flow to increase to $600-$700 million, supported by continued cost discipline and operational improvements.

Zacks Estimates for CYH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $11.7 billion for 2026 and $12 billion for 2027. The consensus estimate calls for a loss of 42 cents per share in 2026 and indicates narrowing to a loss of 7 cents in 2027. It has witnessed three upward earnings estimate revisions over the past month against no movement in the opposite direction.

CYH has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 116.7%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Community Health Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart

Valuation of CYH

The stock has gained 13% over the past six months, which trails the 14.2% rally in the broader industry. From a valuation perspective, CYH trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.04X, well below the industry average of 0.72X, suggesting the stock is significantly undervalued relative to peers. CYH also carries a Value Score of A, reflecting its attractive valuation.

CHY: Key Risks

There are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company reported $260 million in cash and cash equivalents and $10.4 billion in long-term debt. Its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 7.26, much higher than the industry average of 3.37, showing that the company relies heavily on debt. Its return on capital (ROC) at 1.68% is below the industry average of 9.39%, indicating inefficient use of capital compared with peers. We believe that a clear and strategic plan can help support long-term growth.

Other Top-Ranked Players

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Medical sector are Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX and InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phibro Animal Health's current-year earnings is pegged at $3.02 per share, which moved up by 26 cents over the past 30 days, indicating 44.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pinned at $1.5 billion, indicating 14.4% year-over-year growth. PAHC beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current-year earnings is pinned at $2.82 per share, which moved 35 cents up over the past seven days. CPRX beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 35.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $630.3 million, suggesting 7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InnovAge's current-year earnings is pegged at $0.25 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a 213.6% year-over-year upsurge. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pinned at $944.5 million, suggesting 10.6% year-over-year growth. INNV beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 87.5%.

