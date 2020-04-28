Community Health System Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders was $18 million or $0.15 per share, compared to net loss of $118 million or $1.04 per share last year.

Excluding the adjusting items, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1.59 per share, compared to net loss of $0.53 per share in the prior year.

Net operating revenues for the quarter $3.025 billion, a 10.4 percent decrease, compared with $3.376 billion for the same period in 2019.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.00 per share and revenues of $2.82 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company withdrew its 2020 financial guidance.

