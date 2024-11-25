Community Health to Sell Florida Hospital to AdventHealth for $265M

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH unveiled that some of its subsidiaries signed a definitive deal to divest Florida-based ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte, along with specific assets of ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda situated in the Punta Gorda city of the state, and related ancillary businesses.

The buyer, subsidiaries of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corporation, will acquire these aforementioned assets for $265 million in cash, subject to adjustments for net working capital and other factors. Contingent to regulatory approvals and fulfillment of customary closing conditions, the transaction is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Community Health sincerely follows a strategy of divesting healthcare facilities, which are not under any of its strategically beneficial service areas or grapple with a low level of operating profit. Inpatient services at the Punta Gorda hospital have been indefinitely halted as a result of the damage caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The divestiture strategy allows Community Health to shed non-core assets, thereby enabling it to free up capital. This capital can then be redirected toward business operations that offer greater potential for higher returns, supporting the healthcare company's growth and efficiency.

Before the recent divestiture, CYH sold its 351-bed healthcare facility in Cleveland, TN, this August. Community Health also inked a deal in July 2024 to divest three of its Pennsylvania-based hospitals, Regional Hospital of Scranton, Moses Taylor Hospital and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, along with certain related businesses, to affiliates of WoodBridge Healthcare, Inc.

It divested a total of eight facilities in 2023, including the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Plateau Medical Center, Medical Center of South Arkansas and AllianceHealth Ponca City.

Benefits of Such Divestitures to CYH

Community Health utilizes the funds generated from these divestitures to reduce debt and pursue capital expenditures. Reducing debt is anticipated to lower the company’s interest expenses effectively. While proceeds from divestitures are allocated to debt repayment, CYH can rely on its cash reserves and operating cash flows to continue making investments that support uninterrupted growth initiatives.

CYH Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Community Health have gained 32.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 29% growth. CYH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Medical space are Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI and LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT. Tenet Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Merit Medical Systems and LeMaitre Vascular carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Tenet Healthcare’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 59.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THC’s 2024 earnings and revenues implies an improvement of 63% and 1.1% from the respective year-ago figures.

The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s 2024 earnings has moved 6.8% north in the past 30 days. Shares of Tenet Healthcare have gained 115.8% in the past year.

Merit Medical Systems’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.42%. The consensus estimate for MMSI’s 2024 earnings and revenues implies an improvement of 11.6% and 7.2% from the respective year-ago figures.

The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ 2024 earnings has moved 1.5% north in the past 30 days. Shares of MMSI have gained 47.7% in the past year.

LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.10%. The consensus estimate for LMAT’s 2024 earnings and revenues implies an improvement of 43.7% and 13.8% from the respective year-ago figures.

The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s 2024 earnings has moved 3.1% north in the past 30 days. Shares of LMAT have gained 103.5% in the past year.

