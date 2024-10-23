Community Health Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Community Health ( (CYH) ) just unveiled an update.

Community Health Systems, Inc. reported a net operating revenue of $3.090 billion for Q3 2024, with a net loss of $391 million, reflecting an increase from the previous year. Despite challenges from recent hurricanes, the company saw a rise in same-store admissions and adjusted EBITDA of $347 million. Key efforts were noted in improving operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

