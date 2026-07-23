Community Health Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, 2026 View Lowered

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH reported a second-quarter 2026 net loss of 19 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. The bottom line deteriorated significantly from a loss of 5 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net operating revenues declined 9.8% year over year to $2.8 billion in the quarter under review and missed the consensus estimate by 2.5%.

The quarterly results were affected by hospital divestitures and lower patient days, partially offset by growth in same-store admissions.

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Community Health Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Community Health Systems, Inc. Quote

CYH’s Q2 Operational Update

At the end of the second quarter, Community Health operated 60 hospitals, down from 70 in the year-ago period. Patient days declined 11.9% year over year, while the average length of stay remained flat. The occupancy rate improved to 52.5% from 50.8% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted admissions fell 11.7% year over year in the quarter under review. On a same-store basis, admissions rose 1.9% from the corresponding prior-year period.

As of June 30, 2026, CYH had 8,863 licensed beds, reflecting a 15.4% decline from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

Total operating expenses declined 7.1% year over year to $2.4 billion in the second quarter, primarily backed by lower supply costs, other operating expenses, salaries and benefits costs. The metric came below our model estimate of $2.6 billion.

Net interest expense decreased 3.7% year over year to $206 million, but was higher than our estimate of $203.3 million.

The company reported a net income of $104 million in the second quarter compared with $320 million in the year-ago period, reflecting a significant deterioration in profitability. Adjusted EBITDA fell 13.2% year over year to $330 million in the quarter under review due to divestments, elevated medical specialist fees and an unfavorable change in payor mix.

CYH’s Financial Update (As of June 30, 2026)

Community Health exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $149 million, which decreased from $260 million at the 2025-end level. Total assets of $12.2 billion decreased from $13.2 billion at the 2025-end level.

Long-term debt amounted to $9.6 billion, which fell from $10.4 billion at the 2025-end level. Current maturities of long-term debt amounted to $26 million.

The company reported net cash used in operating activities of $209 million in the first half of 2026 against net cash provided by operating activities of $208 million in the prior-year period.

CYH Trims 2026 Guidance

The company now anticipates net operating revenues between $11.4 billion and $11.6 billion for 2026, down from the previously expected range of $11.6 billion and $12 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is now estimated to be in the range of $1.30-$1.38 billion, compared with the earlier projected range of $1.34-$1.49 billion.

Community Health now expects a 2026 loss of $1.10-$1.25 per share, wider than its previous guidance of a loss of 60 cents to break-even.

Depreciation and amortization expenses are now predicted to be in the range of $430-$450 million for 2026.

Net cash from operating activities is now estimated to be between $300 million and $500 million in 2026. Capital expenditures are still anticipated in the range of $350-$400 million.

The weighted average common shares outstanding are currently estimated at around 136 million.

CYH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CYH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Progyny, Inc. PGNY, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc KNSA and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Progyny’s current-quarter earnings of 51 cents per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Progyny beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.1%. The consensus estimate for current-quarter revenues is pegged at $349.2 million, suggesting 4.9% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share has remained stable over the past 60 days. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 1.5%. The consensus estimate for current-quarter revenues is pegged at $227.5 million, suggesting 45.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current-quarter earnings of 26 cents per share has remained stable over the past 60 days. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 264.9%. The consensus estimate for current-quarter revenues is pegged at $119.8 million, suggesting 40.6% year-over-year growth.

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Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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