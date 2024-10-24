Community Health price target raised to $5 from $3 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Mok raised the firm’s price target on Community Health (CYH) to $5 from $3 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported solid revenue results offset by hurricane and denial headwinds, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
