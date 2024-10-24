Community Health falls -12.1%

Community Health (CYH) is down -12.1%, or -67c to $4.88.
- Community Health price target raised to $5 from $3 at Barclays
- Community Health Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
- Community Health reports Q3 adjusted EPS (30c), consensus (18c)
- CYH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Community Health to acquire 10 Carbon Health Urgent Care centers in Arizona
