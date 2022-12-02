Markets
Community Health Exe. Chairman Wayne Smith To Retire; To Continue As Non-exe. Chairman

December 02, 2022 — 08:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH), a provider of general hospital healthcare services, said on Friday that Wayne Smith will retire as Executive Chairman of the Board, with effect from January 1.

However, Smith will continue to work as the non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Smith joined the company as President in 1997. He became Chief Executive Officer three months later, and was appointed as Board Chairman in 2001.

In January 2021, Smith stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer.

RTTNews
