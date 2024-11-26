Community Health Ends Hospital Sale Agreement

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Community Health ( (CYH) ) is now available.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS) and WoodBridge Healthcare, Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate their Asset Purchase Agreement, initially set to transfer several Pennsylvania hospitals to WoodBridge. The decision follows WoodBridge’s failure to meet funding requirements due to unforeseen financial developments. No termination fees are involved, and CHS will explore future options for Commonwealth Health.

