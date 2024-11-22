Community Health downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Ransom downgraded Community Health (CYH) to Underperform from Market Perform without a price target The firm expects a reduction in the Affordable Care Act exchange population in 2026 “due to the sunsetting of enhanced subsidies.” There is growing investor concerns about a number of other risks, including the explosive growth in state-directed payments, risks to Medicaid and the potential re-emergence of the site neutral debate, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

