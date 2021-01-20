Community Health (CYH) Unit Announces Junior Note Offerings

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH recently announced that its wholly owned unit Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS) intends to offer $750 million aggregate principal amount of Junior-Priority Secured Notes.

Subject to certain closing conditions, the notes are scheduled to mature in 2029.



This hospital company plans to utilize the net proceeds from this offering along with cash to buy back and/or redeem $750 million aggregate principal sum of its remaining Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2023. It also has plans to pay related fees and costs.



CHS has also priced an offering of $1.775 billion aggregate principal amount of Junior-Priority Secured Notes. These notes carry an interest rate of 6.875% and are due 2029. The sale of these notes is anticipated to be consummated on or about Feb 2, 2021.



Notably, the amount of the Notes Offering in this tranche was enhanced by $1.025 billion aggregate principal amount, subsequent to the initial announcement of the Notes Offering. With the proceeds from this offering, the company aims to repurchase and/or redeem all its outstanding Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2023 as well as pay related fees and expenses.



In fact, the company is steadily issuing senior notes to enhance its financial flexibility without affecting its liquidity position, which only proves its financial prudence. As a case in point, last month, the company offered notes worth $2.8 billion in two tranches. CHS priced offerings of $1.9 billion and $0.9 billion worth of senior notes. The notes that are scheduled to mature in 2027 carry an interest rate of 5.625% and the ones with an interest rate of 6% will expire in 2029. Subject to customary closing conditions, the notes offering is likely to be completed on or about Dec 28, 2020. By leveraging the low interest rate environment, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is attempting to reduce its interest burden, thereby aiding margin expansion.



Net debt of the company represents 101.4% (compared with the sequential level of 118%) of its capital, higher than the industry’s average of 74.5%. As of Sep 30, 2020, it has cash and cash equivalents worth $1.8 million and $654 million of additional borrowing capacity under its ABL (Asset-based Lending). The company also expects its divestitures to add to its liquidity. However, it extended its notes, which means that it doesn’t have any near-term maturities.



Although its high leverage ratio raises its financial risk, we hope that the company has sufficient capabilities to meet its current obligations.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have surged 150.4% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 11.4%.





You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Notably, other companies in the same space including Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. ACHC and HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA have also rallied 31.9%, 57.9% and 12.8%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Free Stock Analysis Report



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.