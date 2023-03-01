Community Health (CYH) to Divest Two NC Hospitals for $320M

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH recently agreed to divest two hospitals in North Carolina (“NC”) to Novant Health subsidiaries. The deal is valued at around $320 million.

The assets included in the deal consist of a 123-bed acute care hospital in Mooresville, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville. The latter facility is currently in the process of transitioning to an inpatient behavioral health unit from a general acute care facility.

The deal is expected to close later this year. The company does not shy away from shedding non-core assets to focus more on profitable resources. This is expected to improve its same-store metrics and cash flows.

Community Health also boasts a strong inorganic growth history, by targeting hospitals where management can add value through specialty medical service expansion, economies of scale, additional investment in new technology and improved process management.

While the company is expected to continue developing its portfolio through acquisitions and divestments of non-core operations, it is also expected to focus investments on enhancing its outpatient services and inpatient capacity. It is also likely to build additional care access points to boost volumes.

Price Performance

Community Health’s shares have gained 40.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the 4.2% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Community Health currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS, Harrow Health, Inc. HROW and BioLife Solutions, Inc. BLFS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avanos Medical’s 2023 earnings predicts 1.8% year-over-year growth. AVNS beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with the average being 11%.

The consensus mark for Harrow Health’s 2023 earnings indicates a 119.7% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for HROW’s revenues in 2023 suggests 52.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BioLife Solutions’ 2023 earnings suggests 83.3% year-over-year growth. Also, the consensus mark for BLFS’ revenues in 2023 suggests 20.9% year-over-year growth.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.