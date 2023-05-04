Community Health (CYH) Stock Down 41.9% Since Q1 Earnings Release

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH shares have slumped 41.9% since it reported first-quarter 2023 results on May 1. The quarterly results were affected by declining patient days, length of stay and occupancy rate year over year. Rising expenses also affected the results. However, better admissions partially offset the negatives.

CYH reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 43 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents and our estimate of a loss of 30 cents. Additionally, the bottom line declined by a significantly high margin of 207%.

Net operating revenues slid 0.1% year over year to $3,108 million in the quarter under review. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 3.1% and our estimate of $3,005.6 million.

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Community Health Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Community Health Systems, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Operational Update

At the first-quarter end, the hospital count for Community Health stood at 79, meeting both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate.

Patient days tumbled 7.9% year over year. The average length of stay fell 9.8% year over year, while the occupancy rate of 51.9% deteriorated 110 basis points year over year.

Admissions grew 1.2% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted admissions advanced 5.8% year over year in the quarter under review. On a same-store basis, admissions and adjusted admissions improved 4.8% and 9.4%, respectively, from their corresponding prior-year quarter’s reported figures.

Licensed beds of CYH totaled 12,750 as of Mar 31, 2023, which indicates a decrease of 539 beds from the 2022-end level. The reported figure missed both the consensus mark and our estimate of 12,841 beds.

Total operating costs and expenses increased 2% year over year to $2,898 million in the first quarter, higher than our estimate of $2,769.9 million. The increase was mainly due to higher salaries and benefits, supplies, lease cost and rent and depreciation and amortization expenses. Meanwhile, net interest expenses of $207 million declined 4.6% year over year.

Community Health reported a net loss of $20 million, which plunged 166.7% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 18.1% year over year to $335 million in the quarter under review primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense, lower acuity, higher rates for outsourced medical specialists, unfavorable changes in payor mix and lower pandemic relief funds recognized.

Financial Update (as of Mar 31, 2023)

Community Health exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $144 million, which rose from $118 million at 2022-end. Total assets of $14,623 million fell from $14,669 million at 2022-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $11,696 million, which increased from $11,614 million at 2022-end. Current maturities of long-term debt came in at $39 million.

During the first quarter of 2023, CYH generated operating cash flows of $5 million, down from $101 million at 2022-end.

2023 View

The company reiterated its guidance for 2023, which it had provided in the prior quarter. It expects net operating revenues to be between $12,200 million and $12,600 million this year, the mid-point of which indicates a rise of 1.5% from the 2022 reported figure of $12,211 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be within $1,475-$1,625 million. The mid-point of the guidance implies a 5.7% rise from the 2022 figure of $1,466 million.

Net loss per share is expected to be between 5 cents and 65 cents in 2023. Community Health reported a net loss of $1.38 per share in 2022.

Depreciation and amortization are predicted to be within $510-$530 million. Net interest expense is estimated in the $815-$835 million band.

Net cash provided by operating activities is anticipated between $675 million and $825 million in 2023. Capital expenditures are expected within $450-$500 million. Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding are estimated within 130-131 million.

Zacks Rank

Community Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Medical–Hospital Players

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.93 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6%. Also, the bottom line climbed 19.7% year over year.

HCA’s revenues advanced 4.3% year over year to $15.6 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2% and our estimate of $15.2 billion.

The quarterly results were gained from expanding patient volumes and increased surgeries, which contribute a substantial amount to the top line of HCA Healthcare. However, the upside was partly offset by escalating salaries and benefits expenses.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.4% and exceeded management’s expectations. However, the bottom line plunged 25.3% year over year.

Net operating revenues of $5,021 million rose 5.8% year over year in the quarter under review and outperformed the management’s estimate. The top line beat the consensus mark by 4%.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6% and our estimate of 70 cents per share. The bottom line advanced 11.9% year over year.

Total revenues climbed 14.2% year over year to $704.3 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by 4.2% and our estimate of $690.6 million.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.