Community Health (CYH) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH reported adjusted net loss of $1.59 per share for first-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents per share. Notably, the company had reported a loss of 53 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s results were impacted by lower revenues.

Quarterly Operational Update

In the first quarter, net operating revenues were $3 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%. Further, the top line plunged 10.4% year over year due to reduction in admissions. The company also witnessed lesser number of patient visits due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in the latter half of March.

The first quarter witnessed a decrease of 13.3% and 12.8% in admissions and adjusted admissions, respectively, compared with year-ago figures.

As of Mar 31, 2020, number of licensed beds came in at 15,620, which indicates a decline of 7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For first-quarter 2020, the company delivered total adjusted EBITDA of $309 million, down 21% year over year.

Total operating costs and expenses of $2.9 billion were down 8.5% year over year owing to lower salaries and benefits, government and other legal settlements and related costs, supplies, depreciation and amortization, and other operating expenses.

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Community Health Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Community Health Systems, Inc. Quote

Financial Update

Total assets at fourth-quarter end were $15.4 billion, declining 1.1% from the level at 2019 end.

Cash and cash equivalents of $246 million were up 13.9% from the level as of 2019 end.

In the first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $57 million, which improved 57.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The company has long-term debt of $13.5 billion as of Mar 31, 2020, up 1% from the level as of Dec 31, 2019.

2020 Guidance Withdrawn

Earlier this month, Community Health repealed initial guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainty prevailing on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

Community Health sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Of the medical sector players that have reported first-quarter results so far, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, while HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA missed the same.

Upcoming Release

A stock worth considering from the medical sector with the perfect mix of elements to also beat on earnings in the respective upcoming release:

Magellan Health, Inc. MGLNhas an Earnings ESP of +39.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 11.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.