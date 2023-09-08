Community Health (CYH), Mindoula to Offer Mental Health Care

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH recently teamed up with the population health management company, Mindoula, in a bid to provide easier access to mental health care and ensure better whole-person health outcomes for patients.

The partnership will enable Community Health to deploy the Collaborative Care program of Mindoula across its primary care provider network of around 700 in the United States. The Mindoula program follows an evidence-based integrated care approach, which combines technology and human interactions to alleviate depression, improve physical health and substantially lower health care expenses.

The virtual program utilizes clinically-validated patient assessments to detect behavioral health needs and monitor any evolvement in such needs. The element of technology imparts the power of actionable intelligence to physicians, who can effectively cater to patients grappling with mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety.

A suitable care plan is chalked out and patients can interact with the caregivers through the HIPAA-compliant Mindoula Messenger engagement app, text messaging, video and phone calls as well as encrypted email. Subsequently, a systematic follow-up procedure and weekly assessment of the treatment plan also form a part of the Mindoula program.

Therefore, the ulterior motive of the latest tie-up remains to make advanced behavioral health resources readily available to the affiliated provider network of Community Health and benefit patients with digital access to the much-needed services. This, in turn, may diversify CYH’s health care services portfolio and bring higher payments from governmental agencies, private insurers and patients in return of its services.

The integration of mental health care with other medical care services may save $38-$68 billion of expenses each year in the United States, as per a Milliman study.

The partnership with Mindoula seems to be a time opportune move on the part of Community Health, considering the growing incidence of mental health issues among Americans and a nationwide aging population. Mental health disorders impact one of five Americans and if not treated at the correct time, can have a serious effect on one’s physical health. Also, older adults belonging to a medically vulnerable population remain at a greater risk to develop the signs of depression.

Community Health pursues technology investments to build an effective telehealth platform, which fetches a steady source of income to the health care provider. Meanwhile, it also relies on acquisitions and partnerships to bolster medical service offerings, business scale and nationwide presence.

Shares of Community Health have declined 2.8% in the past year against the industry’s 20% growth. CYH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



