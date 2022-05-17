Community Health (CYH) Boosts Obstetrics Care With Technology

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH recently unveiled a significant move undertaken by its affiliated hospitals that provide obstetrics services. The specified hospitals have pursued investments to put an AI-based maternal-fetal early warning system named PeriWatch Vigilance to use.

Shares of Community Health have lost 3.9% on May 16, replicating declines in broader markets.

PeriWatch Vigilance, conceived by the perinatal software company PeriGen, utilizes AI and machine learning to keep a check on maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, uterine contractions and labor progression. Consequently, it becomes easier for clinical teams, who can now step in earlier on detection of potential issues and abnormalities.

The technology comes with the prowess to combine as well as evaluate labor and delivery data of multiple births and consequently recognize modifiable factors and opportunities. This, in turn, will continue to not only ensure the safety of mothers and babies amid the labor and delivery procedures but also bring about continuous quality upgradation in these processes.

The latest investment indicates Community Health’s sincere efforts to deploy cutting-edge technologies paving the way for automation in bedside nursing and high-quality care delivery. The recent is a time-opportune one as obstetrics care is one of the prominent services delivered through CYH’s hospitals and outpatient facilities. Since complexities might often arise during childbirth, the healthcare provider’s efforts to minimize avoidable complications and effectively tackle complex deliveries remain noteworthy.

Employment of advanced technology while providing obstetrics care is expected to drive patient volumes, which in turn might boost revenues of Community Health since patient volumes remain a significant contributor to the top line for any hospital operator. For 2022, net operating revenues of CYH are projected in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.1 billion. The mid-point of the same indicates a roughly 4% improvement from the 2021-reported figure.

With digitization being infused across every sphere of life due to the COVID-19 pandemic, automation in processes has become the need of the hour. To capitalize on the scenario, Community Health has frequently resorted to substantial technology investments, and the recent move is a testament to the same. CYH has a robust telehealth platform in place backed by numerous partnerships and investments. This platform delivers the much-needed virtual care services, which continue to remain the most preferred option for people to avail of healthcare services. In February 2022, Community Health teamed up with the health technology company Cadence to utilize innovative technology to extend enhanced remote care to patients.

Shares of Community Health have lost 42% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 12.9%. CYH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Medical space include AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO. While AMN Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UnitedHealth Group and Halozyme Therapeutics carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of AMN Healhcare outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 26.2%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 23.7% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for AMN Healthcare’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 8.8% in the past 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise of 3.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNH’s 2022 earnings indicates a 14.4% improvement from the prior-year figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 11.6% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for UnitedHealth Group’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 0.3% in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Halozyme Therapeutics outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing three quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 21.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HALO’s 2022 earnings suggests a 10% improvement from the prior-year figure, while the same for revenues indicates a 30.9% rise from the prior-year figure. The consensus mark for Halozyme Therapeutics’ 2022 earnings has moved north by 0.9% in the past seven days.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group and Halozyme Therapeutics have gained 4.6% and 27.5%, respectively, in the past three months. Meanwhile, AMN Healthcare stock has lost 14.5% in the same time frame.

