Community Financial (TCFC) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Community Financial said on February 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 1.05%, and the highest has been 2.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.33% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Financial is $49.98. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.33% from its latest reported closing price of $39.88.

The projected annual revenue for Community Financial is $81MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Financial. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCFC is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,420K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fourthstone holds 562K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCFC by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 253K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCFC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 156K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCFC by 8.25% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 135K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCFC by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Bhz Capital Management holds 127K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCFC by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Community Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $2.0 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.