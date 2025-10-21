Community Financial System, Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $55.088 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $43.901 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $177.83 million from $163.90 million last year.

Community Financial System, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.088 Mln. vs. $43.901 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $177.83 Mln vs. $163.90 Mln last year.

