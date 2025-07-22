Community Financial System, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $51.3 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $47.9 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $199.3 million from $183.8 million last year.

Community Financial System, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.3 Mln. vs. $47.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $199.3 Mln vs. $183.8 Mln last year.

