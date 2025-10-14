Community Financial System (CBU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.47, changing hands as high as $58.81 per share. Community Financial System Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBU's low point in its 52 week range is $49.44 per share, with $73.3857 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.84.

