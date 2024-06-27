Community Financial System (CBU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.37, changing hands as high as $45.48 per share. Community Financial System Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBU's low point in its 52 week range is $36 per share, with $55.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.45.

