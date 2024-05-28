Community Financial System Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CBU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.72, changing hands as low as $45.14 per share. Community Financial System Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBU's low point in its 52 week range is $36 per share, with $55.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.33.

