Community Financial System Announces Minority Investment In Leap Holdings

(RTTNews) - Community Financial System (CBU) said it has made a minority investment in Leap Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation. The company acquired approximately $37.35 million in various classes of preferred and common stock. The investment will complement the company's existing insurance services business.

Leap's wholly owned subsidiary, Leap Insurance Agency, LLC, is a tech-first managing general agent providing insurance solutions for the rental housing sector. Leap's products enable housing operators to reduce risk, accelerate leasing, and expand accessibility across their portfolios. Its flagship offerings include Agile Rent Guaranty, where Leap acts as a co-signer for renters, and Leap Deposit Replacement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.