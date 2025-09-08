Markets
CBU

Community Financial System Announces Minority Investment In Leap Holdings

September 08, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Community Financial System (CBU) said it has made a minority investment in Leap Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation. The company acquired approximately $37.35 million in various classes of preferred and common stock. The investment will complement the company's existing insurance services business.

Leap's wholly owned subsidiary, Leap Insurance Agency, LLC, is a tech-first managing general agent providing insurance solutions for the rental housing sector. Leap's products enable housing operators to reduce risk, accelerate leasing, and expand accessibility across their portfolios. Its flagship offerings include Agile Rent Guaranty, where Leap acts as a co-signer for renters, and Leap Deposit Replacement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CBU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.