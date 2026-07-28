Community Financial (CBU) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Community Financial System (CBU) reported $224.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $222.08 million, representing a surprise of +0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency ratio (GAAP) : 61.7% compared to the 60.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 61.7% compared to the 60.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $16.11 billion versus $16.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $16.11 billion versus $16.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-offs/average loans : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Mortgage banking : $1.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.38 million.

: $1.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.38 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $84.01 million versus $81.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $84.01 million versus $81.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Employee benefit services : $34.88 million versus $35.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $34.88 million versus $35.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Insurance services : $13.2 million compared to the $15.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $13.2 million compared to the $15.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wealth management services : $10.4 million compared to the $9.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $10.4 million compared to the $9.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. Deposit service and other banking fees : $20.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.98 million.

: $20.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.98 million. Fully tax-equivalent net interest income : $140.04 million compared to the $140.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $140.04 million compared to the $140.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income: $139.14 million versus $140.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Community Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Community Financial here>>>

Shares of Community Financial have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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