Community Benefits Are Key to the Long-Term Success of Utility NFTs

By Shaun Abdi, founder of Legendary Racers

NFT collectibles have often evoked bitter debates about their inherent value, with some people ridiculing their lack of long-term usability. People are now aware that NFT 1.0 derived their value from their indivisibility, non-replicability and scarcity. But the market is expanding beyond NFT 1.0, which was limited to flexing about owning a digital collectible. We’re now in the NFT 2.0 era, where utility NFTs generate new value propositions greater than mere collectability.

Utility NFTs are much more than Twitter profile pictures. They add real, long-term value for investors and content creators. The intrinsic value of utility NFTs varies according to the perks, rights, and opportunities that they offer.

Holders of these NFTs can enjoy special benefits like early access to product launches and exclusive entry passes for virtual and in-person events. Above all, utility NFTs provide access to exclusive communities with loads of rewards and incentives.

Community: The Cornerstone of Utility NFTs

The community is an important aspect of any NFT project and crucial for its long-term growth. Art photographer Dave Krugman has compared the NFT community to a mycelium, an interconnected fungus network that survives from collective nourishment.

Similarly, NFT communities provide a space for people to share ideas, collaborate and support each other. They can also disrupt creative industries and promote fairness in the field of art and culture.

Community membership comes with several exclusive benefits for NFT holders. Users get access to member-only areas in metaverses. They also become a part of invite-only groups on social media channels like Discord and Telegram. Some NFT projects collaborate with companies making physical products and gift special merchandise to token holders.

Moreover, the community directly participates in protocol governance via DAOs and contributes toward future development. Utility NFT holders can also attend exclusive offline talk sessions and member-only events.

For example, Legendary Racers, a collection of 10,000 Ethereum-based utility NFTs, offers several benefits and exclusive perks to its community. The project is building the Legendary Racers Metaverse on Sandbox, where the community can access the NFT gallery, VIP Sandbox events, and online shop for wearables. NFT holders will get entry to luxurious member-only events at Formula 1 and the Legendary Racers club.

Nevertheless, the current bear market conditions have been disastrous for the overall NFT sector, with $12 billion wiped out from the market. In these dire conditions, utility NFTs and their special focus on communities are necessary to weather the storm. It is ultimately a robust and tight-knit community that can save an NFT project in the long run.

Surviving The Bear Market With Utility NFTs

The bear market offers an opportunity to filter NFT projects and understand their deep-seated intentions. In the absence of hype and market exuberance, greedy communities looking for quick, short-term monetary gains won’t survive long.

However, value-oriented communities that believe in a greater cause and build innovative technologies will continue to thrive. Thus, a strong community that benefits from utility NFT projects will invest and contribute to generating long-term value.

Apart from collectability and artistic significance, communities look forward to the long-term utilities of their NFT collections. A tight-knit community continues to support an NFT project even if the market conditions are volatile. This makes it necessary for NFT projects to uphold a community-centric approach, especially during bear markets. After all, the utilities of an NFT project and a robust community form a powerful feedback loop where they strengthen each other.

During a bear market, organic promotion and naturalized affinity towards an NFT collection from a self-motivated community are crucial. Community membership gives a satisfactory feeling of belonging while helping the project survive the dreaded crypto winter.

A strong community is the key driving force that is intricately enmeshed with the artistic value of NFTs. Thus, NFT projects must continue to provide utilities for the community while the latter will ensure the success and survival of the project.

About the author:

Shaun Abdi is the founder of Legendary Racers, a collection of 10,000 Unique Realistic NFTs stored on the Ethereum blockchain whose designs were created from over 270 traits made up through the amalgamation of a unique combination of underlying "DNAs". Shaun has spent years creating his own business and team that specializes in race car design, he now leads the world renown team for Legendary Racers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.