Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shareholders Booked A 85% Gain In The Last Year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) share price is up 85% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 57% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 5.0% in the last three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, Community Bankers Trust actually shrank its EPS by 1.2%.

The mild decline in EPS may be a result of the fact that the company is more focused on other aspects of the business, right now. It makes sense to check some of the other fundamental data for an explanation of the share price rise.

Unfortunately Community Bankers Trust's fell 3.4% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:ESXB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 15th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Community Bankers Trust will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Community Bankers Trust's TSR for the last year was 92%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Community Bankers Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 92% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Community Bankers Trust is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

