Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.41, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESXB was $6.41, representing a -34.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.75 and a 60.25% increase over the 52 week low of $4.

ESXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). Zacks Investment Research reports ESXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.38%, compared to an industry average of -17.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESXB Dividend History page.

