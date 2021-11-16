Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.17, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESXB was $12.17, representing a -0.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.27 and a 94.72% increase over the 52 week low of $6.25.

ESXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). Zacks Investment Research reports ESXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.03%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the esxb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.