Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ESXB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.09, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESXB was $9.09, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.19 and a 105.19% increase over the 52 week low of $4.43.

ESXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). Zacks Investment Research reports ESXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.6%, compared to an industry average of 20%.

