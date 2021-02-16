Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESXB was $7.73, representing a -16.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.25 and a 93.25% increase over the 52 week low of $4.

ESXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). Zacks Investment Research reports ESXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.76%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESXB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

