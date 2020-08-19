Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ESXB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.29, the dividend yield is 3.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESXB was $5.29, representing a -45.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.75 and a 32.25% increase over the 52 week low of $4.

ESXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). Zacks Investment Research reports ESXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.71%, compared to an industry average of -24.6%.

