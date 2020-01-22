Markets
Community Bank System Q4 Profit Tops View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $42.9 million or $0.82 per share from $40.8 million or $0.78 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 operating earnings per share, which excludes acquisition expenses and unrealized loss on equity securities, were $0.83, or $0.05 above the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $149.9 million, an increase of $8.3 million, or 5.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts expected revenues of $150.23 million for the quarter.

