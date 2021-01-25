Markets
CBU

Community Bank System Q4 Profit Rises, Tops View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $46.5 million or $0.86 per share from $42.9 million or $0.82 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The year-over-year increase was driven by an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the provision for credit losses, slightly lower operating expenses and a small increase in noninterest revenues, offset, in part, by higher income taxes and an increase in fully-diluted shares outstanding.

Operating earnings, which excludes acquisition expenses and unrealized loss on equity securities, for the quarter were $0.85 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter edged up to $150.6 million from $149.9 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $150.84 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular