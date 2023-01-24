Markets
Community Bank System Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

January 24, 2023 — 07:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) reported that its fourth quarter operating earnings per share was $0.96, compared to $0.81, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $52.5 million, or $0.97 per share compared to $43.6 million or $0.80 per share, last year.

Total revenues was $175.9 million, an increase of 10.2%, over the prior year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $178.07 million in revenue.

