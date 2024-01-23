News & Insights

Community Bank System Q4 Earnings Fall, But Revenue Edges Up

January 23, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Tuesday reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter. However, revenue edged up from the prior year.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $38.3 million or $0.71 per share from $52.53 million or $0.97 per share last year, impacted by non-operating and other noninterest expense items.

Excluding items, earnings per share was $0.80 compared to $1.00 per share in the prior year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue increased to $177.12 million from $175.93 million in the previous year.

The Street view for revenue is $175.03 million.

In pre-market activity, Community Bank shares are trading at $50.63, down 0.06% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
