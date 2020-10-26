Community Bank System Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) reported third quarter operating earnings per share of $0.85, up $0.01 from a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.69, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenues were $152.6 million, an increase of 2.9% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $149.98 million, for the quarter. Net interest income was $93.0 million, up 1.9%. The company recorded $59.7 million in noninterest revenues, an increase of 4.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.