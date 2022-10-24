Community Bank System Q3 Profit Rises, Meets View

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) reported Monday that its third quarter net income increased to $48.69 million or $0.90 per share from $45.34 million or $0.83 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding item, operating earnings were also $0.90 per share.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 11.9 percent to $175.6 million from last year. Analysts expected revenues of $174.08 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.