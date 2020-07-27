Community Bank System Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) reported second quarter operating earnings per share of $0.76 compared to $0.80, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.60, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total revenues were $144.9 million, a decrease of 2.8%, from the prior year's second quarter. Excluding net gains on securities of $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, total revenues increased 0.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $147.63 million for the quarter.

The company's total assets was at $13.4 billion at June 30, 2020, a 25.1% increase over the last twelve months and a 13.8%, increase over the prior quarter end.

