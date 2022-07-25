Markets
Community Bank System Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) reported second quarter operating earnings per share of $0.85 compared to $0.88, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net income was $39.8 million, or $0.73 per share compared to $47.9 million or $0.88 per share, last year.

Total revenues were $167.2 million, an increase of 10.3% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $164.44 million in revenue.

