Community Bank System Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) reported second quarter operating earnings per share of $0.85 compared to $0.88, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net income was $39.8 million, or $0.73 per share compared to $47.9 million or $0.88 per share, last year.

Total revenues were $167.2 million, an increase of 10.3% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $164.44 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.